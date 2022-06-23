Flensburger Krankenh&#228;user von Malteser und Diako fusionieren /> Az. B 1 KR 19/21 R: Vorinstanz muss Verg&#252;tungsanspruch des Krankenhauses kl&#228;ren />

Neue WHO Klassifikation hämatolymphoider Neoplasien publiziert

Neue WHO Klassifikation hämatologischer und lymphoider Neoplasien publiziert (Nature).



The World Health Organization (WHO) Classification of Tumours provides a definitive classification of all tumours, worldwide. This is essential to underpin the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as well as research and education. Without it, clinical trial results could
not be compared between countries, research results could not be evaluated collectively and epidemiological studies based on cancer registration would be impossible. It
really is the basis of cancer science internationally.
[...]

Quelle: Nature, 23.06.2022

