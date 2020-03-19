The Hip Fracture Bundle - Experiences, Challenges, and Opportunities (Sage Journals).

Introduction: With growing popularity and success of alternative-payment models (APMs) in elective total joint arthroplasties, there has been recent discussion on the probability of implementing APMs for geriatric hip fractures as well. Significance: Despite the growing interest, little is known about the drawbacks and challenges that will be faced in a stipulated “hip fracture” bundle.

[...]

Conclusions:

Health-policy makers need to advocate for better risk-adjustment methods to

prevent the creation of financial disincentives for hospitals taking care of

complex, sicker patients. Hospitals participating in bundled care also need to

voice concerns regarding the grouping of hip fractures undergoing total hip

arthroplasty to ensure that trauma centers are not unfairly penalized due to

higher readmission rates associated with hip fractures skewing quality metrics.

Physicians also need to consider the launch of better risk-stratification

protocols and promote geriatric comanagement of these patients to prevent

occurrences of costly adverse events.



