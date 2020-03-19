The Hip Fracture Bundle - Experiences, Challenges, and Opportunities
Introduction: With growing popularity and success of alternative-payment models (APMs) in elective total joint arthroplasties, there has been recent discussion on the probability of implementing APMs for geriatric hip fractures as well. Significance: Despite the growing interest, little is known about the drawbacks and challenges that will be faced in a stipulated “hip fracture” bundle.
[...]
Conclusions:
Health-policy makers need to advocate for better risk-adjustment methods to
prevent the creation of financial disincentives for hospitals taking care of
complex, sicker patients. Hospitals participating in bundled care also need to
voice concerns regarding the grouping of hip fractures undergoing total hip
arthroplasty to ensure that trauma centers are not unfairly penalized due to
higher readmission rates associated with hip fractures skewing quality metrics.
Physicians also need to consider the launch of better risk-stratification
protocols and promote geriatric comanagement of these patients to prevent
occurrences of costly adverse events.
Quelle: Sage Journals, 05.03.2020