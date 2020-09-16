Das Finanzierungssystem muss reformiert werden /> Universit&#228;tsklinikum D&#252;sseldorf: IT-System dieser KRITIS offenbar vollst&#228;ndig ausgefallen />

Association of Intra-arrest Transport vs Continued On-Scene Resuscitation With Survival to Hospital Discharge Among Patients With Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (JAMA).



[...] In this cohort study that used a time-dependent propensity score–matched analysis including 27 705 patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, intra-arrest transport compared with continued on-scene resuscitation had a probability of survival to hospital discharge of 4.0% vs 8.5%, a difference that was statistically significant.

[...]

Quelle: JAMA, 15.09.2020

