A Clinically Relevant Diagnosis Code for "Malnutrition in Adults" Is Needed in ICD-11 (Springer).

Malnutrition is a devastating condition with adverse outcomes in terms of complications, prognosis and quality of life (1–5). It is a complex condition with many aetiologies, that evolves separately or from the interaction between food deprivation and catabolic processes linked to disease-related

inflammation.

Textbooks define malnutrition in adults as "a state resulting from lack of

intake or uptake of nutrition that leads to altered body composition (decreased

fat free mass) and body cell mass leading to diminished physical and mental

function and impaired clinical outcome from disease".

[...]

Currently, there are two ICD-11 codes relating to malnutrition in adults.

“Underweight in adults” (5B54) appears to be the major malnutrition concept for

adults, that is described by BMI < 18.5 kg/m2.

[...] This is the case for nutrition risk

screening tools; i.e. Nutrition Risk Screening 2002, Malnutrition Screening

Tool, Malnutrition Universal Screening Tool and Mini Nutritional Assessment —

Short Form. Diagnostic assessment tools like Subjective Global Assessment, Mini

Nutritional Assessment and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics-ASPEN

approach use similar combinations of criteria to diagnose malnutrition (1–5).

[...] proposed late 2020 to WHO/ICD-11 that ICD-11 is amended by a code

for the diagnosis of “Malnutrition in adults” in accordance with the guidelines

provided above. The concept includes three sub-categorical entities; i.e.

disease-related malnutrition (DRM) with inflammation, DRM with no perceived

inflammation and malnutrition due to starvation not related to disease.

Moreover, post-coordination options are moderate malnutrition and severe

malnutrition defined by the magnitude of aberration in the phenotypic

criteria.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 02.04.2022