A study of the types and manifestations of physicians' unintended behaviors in the DRG payment system (Frontiers).

[...] However, there has been no systematic report on the types of unintended behaviors exhibited by doctors under the DRG payment system.

[...] Discussion: In the early implementation of the DRG payment system in China, the contradictions between the flawed DRG payment methods and supporting systems and the actual diagnostic and treatment work manifested in the form of unintended doctor behaviors. Most of these unintended behaviors can be considered reasonable feedback from doctors to cope with the existing system flaws. They are conducive to identifying the deficiencies in China's DRG payment system and suggesting directions for improvement.

Quelle: Frontiers, 27.06.2023