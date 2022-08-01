Demystifying the role of anaesthetists in clinical coding in the Australian healthcare system (Sage Journals).

Despite the self-evident importance of hospital funding, many anaesthetists remain unsure of exactly how their daily work relates to hospital reimbursement. A lack of awareness of the nuances of the Australian hospital activity–based funding system has the potential to affect anaesthetic department

reimbursement and thus resourcing. Activity-based funding relies on clinical coders reviewing clinical documentation and quantifying the care given

to a patient during an admission. Errors in funding allocation may arise when

there is a disconnect between the work performed and the information coded. In

anaesthesia, there are several factors impeding this process, including

clinical understanding of coding, system setup and coders’ understanding of

anaesthesia. This article explores these factors from the clinical

anaesthetist’s point of view and suggests solutions, such as awareness and

education, clinician–coder cooperation and redesign of documentation systems at

a systems level that anaesthetic departments can incorporate.



Quelle: Sage Journals, 28.07.2022