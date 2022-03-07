Barmherzige Br&#252;der Krankenhaus M&#252;nchen zur fairsten gemeinn&#252;tzigen Klinik Deutschlands gek&#252;rt /> Notfallsituationen im Krei&#223;saal />

  ICD-11 Morbidity Pilot in Kuwait: Methodology and Lessons Learned for Future Implementation

ICD-11 Morbidity Pilot in Kuwait: Methodology and Lessons Learned for Future Implementation

This paper reports on the first ICD-11 morbidity pilot for inpatient discharges in a public general hospital. We detail the pilot methodology, lessons learned in terms of facilitators and challenges, physician-reported opinion, and considerations for future implementation.
Implementing ICD-11 requires effective change management,
stakeholder-tailored communication, and innovative ideas for training to match
the electronic nature of ICD-11 and its potential new users, physicians.

Quelle: MDPI, 05.03.2022

