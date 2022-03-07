ICD-11 Morbidity Pilot in Kuwait: Methodology and Lessons Learned for Future Implementation (MDPI).

This paper reports on the first ICD-11 morbidity pilot for inpatient discharges in a public general hospital. We detail the pilot methodology, lessons learned in terms of facilitators and challenges, physician-reported opinion, and considerations for future implementation.

[...]

Implementing ICD-11 requires effective change management,

stakeholder-tailored communication, and innovative ideas for training to match

the electronic nature of ICD-11 and its potential new users, physicians.

Quelle: MDPI, 05.03.2022