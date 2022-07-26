Preadmission assessment of extended length of hospital stay with RFECV-ETC and hospital-specific data

&#196;nderung der Spezifikation f&#252;r das Erfassungsjahr 2023 f&#252;r die Verfahren QS PCI, QS WI und QS NET /> Spezifikation f&#252;r die Nutzung der Sozialdaten f&#252;r das Qualit&#228;tssicherungsverfahren Transplantationsmedizin (QS TX) />

Patients who exceed their expected length of stay in the hospital come at a cost to stakeholders in the healthcare sector as bed spaces are limited for new patients, nosocomial infections increase and the outcome for many patients is hampered due to multimorbidity
after hospitalization.
Conclusions
Relying on the preadmission assessment of ELOHS helps identify those patients
who are susceptible to exceeding their expected length of stay on admission,
thus, making it possible to improve patients’ management and outcomes.

Quelle: Biomed Central, 25.07.2022

