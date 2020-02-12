The effects of diagnosis-related groups payment on hospital healthcare in China: a systematic review (BiomedCentral).

There has been a growing interest in using diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) payment to reimburse inpatient care worldwide. But its effects on healthcare and health outcomes are controversial, and the evidence from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is especially scarce. The objective of this study is to evaluate the effects of DRGs payment on healthcare and health outcomes in China.

Method

A systematic review was conducted. We searched literature databases of PubMed,

Cochrane Library, EMBASE, Web of Science, Chinese National Knowledge

Infrastructure and SinoMed for empirical studies examining the effects of DRGs

payment on healthcare in mainland China. [...]

Results

Twenty-three publications representing thirteen DRGs payment studies were

included, including six controlled before after studies, two interrupted time

series studies and five uncontrolled before-after studies. [...]

Conclusion

DRGs payment may mildly improve the efficiency but impair the equity and

quality of healthcare, especially for patients exempted from this payment

scheme, and may cause up-coding of medical records. However, DRGs payment may

or may not contain the total expenditure or OOP, depending on the components

design of the payment. Policymakers should very carefully consider each

component of DRGs payment design against policy goals. Well-designed randomised

trials or comparative studies are warranted to consolidate the evidence of the

effects of DRGs payment on healthcare and health outcomes in LMICs to inform

policymaking.

Quelle: BiomedCentral, 12.02.2020