Hospitalization Rates and Comorbidities in Patients with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in Germany from 2010 to 2017 (MDPI).

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) belongs to the disease spectrum of Parkinsonian syndromes. Due to the chronic and progressive neurodegenerative course of the disease, PSP patients often have to be hospitalized to undergo diagnostic and therapeutic measures. The dynamics and characteristics of PSP inpatient treatment in Germany have not been investigated thus far. The current study analyzed trends of inpatient treatment in Germany for the years 2010–2017 based on the German DRG statistics (“diagnostic-related groups”) in the category G23.- (other degenerative diseases of the basal ganglia) and with special focus on PSP (G23.1). [...]

