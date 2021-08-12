Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study (Taylor & Francis).

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a rising challenge for healthcare systems. The Primary Care Practice-Based Care Management (PraCMan) programme is a comprehensive disease management intervention in primary care in Germany aiming to improve medical care and to reduce potentially avoidable hospitalisations for chronically ill patients.

Conclusion

This study showed that the PraCMan intervention may be associated with a lower

rate of hospital admissions and hospitalisation costs than usual care. Further

studies may assess long-term effects of PraCMan and its efficacy in preventing

known complications of chronic diseases.

