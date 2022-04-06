Number of comorbidities and their impact on perioperative outcome and costs - a single centre cohort study (Swiss Medical Weekly).

Multimorbidity is a growing global health problem, resulting in an increased perioperative risk for surgical patients. Data on both the prevalence of multimorbidity and its impact on perioperative outcome are limited. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) classification uses only the single

most severe systemic disease to define the ASA class and ignores multimorbidity. This study aimed to assess the number and type of all

anaesthesia-relevant comorbidities and to analyse their impact on outcome and hospital costs.

[...]

CONCLUSIONS: Multimorbidity in perioperative patients is highly prevalent and

has a relevant impact on hospital costs, independent of the ASA class.

Incorporating multimorbidity into the ASA classification might be warranted to

improve its predictive ability and support adequate reimbursement.

Quelle: Swiss Medical Weekly, 06.04.2022