A Bibliometric Analysis of Diagnosis Related Groups from 2013 to 2022 (Taylor & Francis).

[...] At present, most countries have used DRGs to help medical institutions and doctors to treat patients more accurately, avoid the waste of medical resources, and improve treatment efficiency.

[...]

In the future, DRGs will pay more attention to the personalized diagnosis and treatment and fine management of patients, and the sharing and standardization of medical data, to promote the development of medical informatization.