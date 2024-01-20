Neue WHO-Leitlinien f&#252;r KI im Gesundheitswesen /> Vorwurf: Bandenm&#228;&#223;ige Untreue sowie Bestechung und Bestechlichkeit />

  Activity-based funding based on diagnosis related groups: A review of payment reforms in the inpatient sector in 10 high-income countries

Activity-based funding based on diagnosis related groups: A review of payment reforms in the inpatient sector in 10 high-income countries

[...] Findings We identified four reform trends among the observed countries, them being (1) reductions in the overall share of inpatient payments based on DRGs, (2) add-on payments for rural hospitals or their exclusion from the DRG system, (3) episode-based payments, which use one joint price to pay providers for all services delivered along a patient pathway, and (4) financial incentives to shift the delivery of care to less costly settings.
Quelle: Science Direct, 20.01.2024

