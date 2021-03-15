Assessment of the Adjusted Clinical Groups system in Dutch primary care using electronic health records: a retrospective cross-sectional study (Springer).

Within the Dutch health care system the focus is shifting from a disease oriented approach to a more population based approach. Since every inhabitant in the Netherlands is registered with one general practice, this offers a unique possibility to perform Population Health Management analyses based on general practitioners (GP) registries. The Johns Hopkins Adjusted Clinical Groups (ACG) System is an internationally used method for predictive population analyses. The model categorizes individuals based on their complete health

profile, taking into account age, gender, diagnoses and medication. However,

the ACG system was developed with non-Dutch data. Consequently, for wider

implementation in Dutch general practice, the system needs to be validated in

the Dutch healthcare setting. In this paper we show the results of the first

use of the ACG system on Dutch GP data. The aim of this study is to explore how

well the ACG system can distinguish between different levels of GP healthcare

utilization.

[...]

Conclusion

The results of this study show that the ACG system is a useful tool to stratify

Dutch primary care populations with GP healthcare utilization as the outcome

variable.

Quelle: Springer, 10.03.2021