Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020
[...]
Using the nationwide Diagnosis-Related-Groups statistics, we identified among all
inpatient cases aged ≥ 20 years all types of diabetes in the main or secondary
diagnoses based on ICD-10 codes, as well all COVID-19 diagnoses for 2020.
[...]
Conclusions
The prevalence of diabetes in the hospital is twice as high as the prevalence in the
general population and has increased further with the COVID-19 pandemic,
underscoring the increased morbidity in this high-risk patient group.
[...]
