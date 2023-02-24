Krankenhausreform: F&#252;r fl&#228;chendeckend gute Qualit&#228;t in jeder Region /> Methotrexat &#252;berdosiert? />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020

Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020 mydrg.de





library_books

Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020

Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020 (Endocrine Connections).



[...]
Using the nationwide Diagnosis-Related-Groups statistics, we identified among all
inpatient cases aged ≥ 20 years all types of diabetes in the main or secondary
diagnoses based on ICD-10 codes, as well all COVID-19 diagnoses for 2020.
[...]
Conclusions
The prevalence of diabetes in the hospital is twice as high as the prevalence in the
general population and has increased further with the COVID-19 pandemic,
underscoring the increased morbidity in this high-risk patient group.
[...]

Quelle: Endocrine Connections, 01.02.2023

« Krankenhausreform: Für flächendeckend gute Qualität in jeder Region | Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020 | Methotrexat überdosiert? »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige