Diabetes in all hospitalized cases in Germany 2015-2019 and impact of the first COVID-19 year 2020 (Endocrine Connections).

[...]

Using the nationwide Diagnosis-Related-Groups statistics, we identified among all

inpatient cases aged ≥ 20 years all types of diabetes in the main or secondary

diagnoses based on ICD-10 codes, as well all COVID-19 diagnoses for 2020.

[...]

Conclusions

The prevalence of diabetes in the hospital is twice as high as the prevalence in the

general population and has increased further with the COVID-19 pandemic,

underscoring the increased morbidity in this high-risk patient group.

[...]

Quelle: Endocrine Connections, 01.02.2023