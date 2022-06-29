Hospital incidence and mortality of patients treated for abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland - a secondary analysis of Swiss DRG statistics data
AIM OF THE STUDY: To analyse hospital incidence and in-hospital mortality of patients treated for abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland.
[...]
Compared with Germany, there was no evidence for a decrease in the annual incidence
rates for ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland. Mortality rates
in the elective setting were low and decreased in the last decade but remained
high in patients treated for ruptured aneurysms. Efforts to reduce the
incidence of ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms are needed to reduce
aneurysm-related mortality in Switzerland.
Quelle: Swiss Medcal Weekly, 27.06.2022