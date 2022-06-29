Hospital incidence and mortality of patients treated for abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland - a secondary analysis of Swiss DRG statistics data (Swiss Medcal Weekly).

AIM OF THE STUDY: To analyse hospital incidence and in-hospital mortality of patients treated for abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland.

Compared with Germany, there was no evidence for a decrease in the annual incidence

rates for ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms in Switzerland. Mortality rates

in the elective setting were low and decreased in the last decade but remained

high in patients treated for ruptured aneurysms. Efforts to reduce the

incidence of ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms are needed to reduce

aneurysm-related mortality in Switzerland.

Quelle: Swiss Medcal Weekly, 27.06.2022