Impact of Diagnosis-Related-Group (DRG) payment on variation in hospitalization expenditure: evidence from China (Springer).

Diagnosis-Related-Group (DRG) payment is considered a crucial means of addressing the rapid increases of medical cost and variation in cost. This paper analyzes the impact of DRG payment on variation in hospitalization expenditure in China.

[...]

The Chinese data considered in this study provide evidence that DRG payment can

help reduce variation in medical care costs, suggesting that providers are more

likely to follow clinical guidelines and conduct effective treatment after

taking the risk of overspending, with DRG payment bringing the cost of care

closer to its true clinical value in a way that is not observed for FFS.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 24.06.2023