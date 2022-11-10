Nonunions and Their Operative Treatment-A DRG-Based Epidemiological Analysis for the Years 2007-2019 in Germany (Deutsches Ärzteblatt).

[...] The goal of this study was to analyze nonunions in Germany with respect to the patients' age and sex, the anatomical site of the lesions, and their operative treatment.

[...] Despite a slow decline in their incidence, nonunions remain an important problem in the inpatient

setting. The risk profile for nonunions is sex-, age-, and sitespecific.