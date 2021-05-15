Targeted Ordering of Investigations Reduces Costs of Treatment for Surgical Inpatients (Oxford Academic).

Laboratory testing forms an important part of diagnostic investigation in modern medicine, however the over-use of routine blood tests can result in significant potential harm and financial cost to the patient and the healthcare system. In 2018, a new protocol

targeting ordering of investigations was implemented within the General Surgical Teams of Wollongong Hospital in New South Wales (NSW), an Australian tertiary referral hospital, to reduce the

number of routine blood tests as a quality improvement initiative.

[...]

Conclusion

Targeted ordering of investigations with personalised education and feedback to

junior staff during review of clinical status of each patient as a part of

normal workflow, can reduce inappropriate ordering of ‘routine blood tests’ and

associated costs to the patient and the healthcare system.

[...]

Quelle: Oxford Academic, 14.05.2021