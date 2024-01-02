The association of demographics, frailty and multiple health conditions with outcomes from acute medical admissions to hospitals in England: exploratory analysis of an administrative dataset
The association of demographics, frailty and multiple health conditions with outcomes from acute medical admissions to hospitals in England: exploratory analysis of an administrative dataset (RCP Journals).
Aufnahmegrund - Begleitforschung - Casemix - Casemix Index (CMI) - Frailty - Großbritannien - Krankenhausfinanzierung - Multimorbidität - Notfallversorgung - Outcome - Verweildauer - URL