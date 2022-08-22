The DEMATEL method explores the interdependent relationship structure and weights for diagnosis-related groups system (Frontiers).

Purpose: This study constructs a structure of interaction between dimensions and criteria within the diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) system from a quantitative system and identifies key factors affecting the overall performance of medical services. Method: From September to December 2020, the influence

relation structure diagram (IRSD) of the dimensions and corresponding criteria was developed from the practical experience of a group of domain experts, based on the DEMATEL

method.

[...]

Conclusion: Patients and managers should first focus on the capacity of medical

service providers when making a choice or deciding using the results of the

DRGs system. Furthermore, they should pay more attention to medical safety even

if it is not as weighted as medical efficiency.

[...]

Quelle: Frontiers, 04.08.2022