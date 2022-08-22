The DEMATEL method explores the interdependent relationship structure and weights for diagnosis-related groups system
Purpose: This study constructs a structure of interaction between dimensions and criteria within the diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) system from a quantitative system and identifies key factors affecting the overall performance of medical services. Method: From September to December 2020, the influence
relation structure diagram (IRSD) of the dimensions and corresponding criteria was developed from the practical experience of a group of domain experts, based on the DEMATEL
method.
[...]
Conclusion: Patients and managers should first focus on the capacity of medical
service providers when making a choice or deciding using the results of the
DRGs system. Furthermore, they should pay more attention to medical safety even
if it is not as weighted as medical efficiency.
[...]
Quelle: Frontiers, 04.08.2022