Using exogenous organizational and regional hospital attributes to explain differences in case-mix adjusted hospital costs (Health Economics).

[...] This study investigates structural hospital attributes that explain differences in average case-mix adjusted hospital costs in Switzerland. Using rich patient and hospital-level data containing 4 million cases from 120 hospitals across 3 years, we show that a regression model using only five variables (number of

discharges, ratio of emergency/ambulance admissions, rate of DRGs to patients, expected loss potential based on DRG mix, and location in large agglomeration)

can explain more than half of the variance in average case-mix adjusted

hospital costs, capture all cost variations across commonly differentiated

hospital types (e.g., academic teaching hospitals, children's hospitals, birth

centers, etc.), and is robust in cross-validations across several years

(despite differing hospital samples).

[...]

Quelle: Health Economics, 13.04.2023