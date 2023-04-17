Using exogenous organizational and regional hospital attributes to explain differences in case-mix adjusted hospital costs
[...] This study investigates structural hospital attributes that explain differences in average case-mix adjusted hospital costs in Switzerland. Using rich patient and hospital-level data containing 4 million cases from 120 hospitals across 3 years, we show that a regression model using only five variables (number of
discharges, ratio of emergency/ambulance admissions, rate of DRGs to patients, expected loss potential based on DRG mix, and location in large agglomeration)
can explain more than half of the variance in average case-mix adjusted
hospital costs, capture all cost variations across commonly differentiated
hospital types (e.g., academic teaching hospitals, children's hospitals, birth
centers, etc.), and is robust in cross-validations across several years
(despite differing hospital samples).
[...]
Quelle: Health Economics, 13.04.2023