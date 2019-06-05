The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system (Springer).

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a common complication in inpatient care. We investigate the incentives to prevent HAIs under the German DRG-based reimbursement system. We analyze the relationship between resource use and reimbursements for HAI in 188,731

patient records from the University Medical Center Freiburg (2011–2014), comparing cases to appropriate non-HAI controls. Resource use is approximated using national standardized costing system data. Reimbursements are the actual payments to hospitals under the

G-DRG system.

[...]

From the hospital administration’s perspective, it is not the additional costs of HAIs, but

rather the cost-reimbursement relationship which guides decisions. Costs

exceeding reimbursements for HAI may increase infection prevention and control

efforts and can be used to show their cost-effectiveness from the hospital

perspective.

Quelle: Springer, 05.06.2019