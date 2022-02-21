Costs of unnecessary repeated diagnostic tests in cholecystectomy (Wiley).

The purpose of this study was to calculate the number, rate and cost of unnecessarily repeated tests on the patients who underwent open cholecystectomy and laparoscopic cholecystectomy and figure out the share of the unnecessarily repeated test costs in total test

expenditures and total treatment expenditures. Alkaline phosphatase, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate transaminase, gamma glutamyl transferase, Total bilirubin, whole abdominal

ultrasonography, upper abdominal ultrasonography, hepatobiliary ultrasonography

tests, which were among the tests used in the patients who underwent

cholecystectomy.

[...]

Reducing the use of excessive health service

and the related health expenditures, working to reveal its financial and

medical benefits are crucial for the reimbursement agency, health service hosts

and patients.

Highlights

Unnecessary health expenses resulting from unnecessary repeated tests may lead

to wastage of resources.

This study revealed that that unnecessary test costs consisted of 8.48% of the

total test costs and 0.93% of the total treatment expenditures.

Analyzing and investigating unnecessary health expenditures is inevitable in all health systems.

