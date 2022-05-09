All Patient Refined-Diagnosis Related Groups' (APR-DRGs) Severity of Illness and Risk of Mortality as predictors of in-hospital mortality (Springer).

The aims of this study were to assess All-Patient Refined Diagnosis-Related Groups (APR-DRG) Severity of Illness (SOI) and Risk of Mortality (ROM) as predictors of in-hospital mortality, comparing with Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) and Elixhauser Comorbidity Index (ECI) scores. We performed a retrospective observational study using mainland Portuguese public

hospitalizations of adult patients from 2011 to 2016.

[...]

In conclusion, SOI or ROM, combined with age and sex, perform

better than more widely used comorbidity indices. Despite ROM being the only

score specifically designed for in-hospital mortality prediction, SOI performed

better. These findings can be helpful for hospital or organizational models

benchmarking or epidemiological analysis.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 06.05.2022