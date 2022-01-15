Epidemiology and direct healthcare costs of Influenza-associated hospitalizations: nationwide inpatient data (Germany 2010-2019) (Springer).

Detailed and up-to-date data on the epidemiology and healthcare costs of Influenza are fundamental for public health decision-making. We analyzed inpatient data on Influenza-associated hospitalizations (IAH), selected complications and risk factors, and their related direct costs for Germany during ten consecutive years.

[...]

The highest costs were found in the elderly, patients with certain underlying risk

factors and patients who required advanced life support treatment, and median

and mean costs showed considerable variations between single years.

Furthermore, there was a relevant burden of disease in middle-aged adults, who

are not covered by the current vaccination recommendations in Germany.

Quelle: Springer, 15.01.2022