Healthcare Needs of Vulnerable Patient Groups: Available Data and Existing Gaps in Germany With Respect to Long-Term Mechanical Ventilation (Springer).

Long-term invasively ventilated patients exhibit exceptional and resource-intensive healthcare needs. However, major knowledge gaps in Germany complicate appropriate approaches to best address these demands. This paper evaluates available information on the patient group and their healthcare needs from German data sources and derives implications for healthcare planning and regulation by national/federal self-governing bodies, political

decision-makers, and specialized providers.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 21.03.2020