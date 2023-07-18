Perceptions of Portuguese medical coders on the transition to ICD-10-CM/PCS: A national survey (Sage).

In Portugal, trained physicians undertake the clinical coding process, which serves as the basis for hospital reimbursement systems. In 2017, the classification version used for coding of diagnoses and procedures for hospital morbidity changed from the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) to the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification/Procedure Coding System (ICD-10-CM/PCS).

Quality of clinical coded data is one of the major priorities that must be ensured. According to the medical coders, the use of ICD-10-CM/PCS appeared to achieve higher quality coded data, but also increased the effort.

