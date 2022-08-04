The impact of changes in coding on mortality reports using the example of sepsis
The impact of changes in coding on mortality reports using the example of sepsis (BMC).
NHS Digital issued new guidance on sepsis coding in April 2017 which was further modified in April 2018. During these timeframes some centres reported increased sepsis associated mortality,
whilst others reported reduced mortality, in some cases coincident with specific quality improvement
programmes.
[...]
Caution is therefore
required when interpreting sepsis outcomes in England, particularly when using
single centre studies to inform or support guidance or policy.
[...]
Quelle: BMC, 01.08.2022
