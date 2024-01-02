The reimbursement system can influence the treatment choice and favor joint replacement versus other less invasive solutions in patients affected by osteoarthritis (Springer).

[...] Conclusions This survey documented that the majority of physicians consider that the reimbursement system can influence the treatment choice when managing OA patients. The current DRG system was perceived as unbalanced in favor of the choice of the prosthetic solution, which could contribute to the increase in prosthetic implantation at the expense of other less invasive options for OA management.

Quelle: Springer, 23.12.2023