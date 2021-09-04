Trends in radiotherapy inpatient admissions in Germany: a population-based study over a 10-year period (Springer).

With the increasing complexity of oncological therapy, the number of inpatient admissions to radiotherapy and non-radiotherapy departments might have changed. In this study, we aim to quantify the number of inpatient cases and the number of radiotherapy fractions delivered under inpatient conditions in

radiotherapy and non-radiotherapy departments.

[...]

Our data give evidence to the notion that radiotherapy remains a discipline

with an important inpatient component. Respecting reimbursement measures and

despite older patients with more comorbidities, radiotherapy institutions could

sustain a constant number of cases with limited temporal shifts.

[...]

Quelle: Quelle: Springer, 03.09.2021