  Financing and Reimbursement Models for Personalised Medicine: A Systematic Review to Identify Current Models and Future Options

Financing and Reimbursement Models for Personalised Medicine: A Systematic Review to Identify Current Models and Future Options

The number of healthcare interventions described as personalised medicine (PM) is increasing rapidly. As healthcare systems struggle to decide whether to fund PM innovations, it is unclear what models for financing and reimbursement are appropriate to apply in this context.

Objective
To review financing and reimbursement models for PM, summarise their key
characteristics, and describe whether they can influence the development and
uptake of PM.
[...]

Conclusions
Public-private financing agreements and performance-based reimbursement models
could help facilitate the development and uptake of PM interventions with
proven clinical benefit.

Quelle: Springer, 04.04.2022

