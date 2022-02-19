Stärkere Ambulantisierung angeregt
Stärkere Ambulantisierung angeregt (Deutsches Ärzteblatt).
Abrechnungssystem - ambulant vor stationär - ambulant-sensitive Krankenhausfälle - Ambulant-Stationäre Zentren ASZ - ambulante Behandlung - Ambulantisierung - Betriebsgröße - diagnosis related groups - Einheitlicher Bewertungsmaßstab - Gesundheitspolitik - Gesundheitszentrum - Integriertes Notfallzentrum (INZ) - Intersektorales Gesundheitszentrum IGZ - Regionalbudget - Sektorengrenzen - Vergütungssystem - URL