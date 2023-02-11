Common procedures and conditions leading to inpatient hospital admissions in adults with and without diabetes from 2015 to 2019 in Germany (Springer).

To evaluate common surgical procedures and admission causes in inpatient cases with diabetes in Germany between 2015 and 2019 and compare them to inpatient cases without diabetes.

[...]

Earlier hospitalizations, longer hospital stays and more complications in

inpatient cases with diabetes together with the predicted future increase in

diabetes prevalence depict huge challenges for the German healthcare system.

There is an urgent need for developing strategies to adequately care for

patients with diabetes in hospital.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 10.02.2023