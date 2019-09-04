Detecting hospital behaviors of up-coding on DRGs using Rasch model of continuous variables and online cloud computing in Taiwan (BMC Health Services Research).

Background This work aims to apply data-detection algorithms to predict the possible deductions of reimbursement from Taiwan’s Bureau of National Health Insurance (BNHI), and to design an online dashboard to send alerts and reminders to physicians after completing their patient discharge summaries.

[...]

Conclusion

The DRG-based comparisons in the possible deductions on medical fees, along

with the algorithm based on Rasch modeling, can be a complementary tool in

upgrading the efficiency and accuracy in processing medical fee applications in

the discernable future.

