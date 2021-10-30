Payment mechanism and hospital admission: New evidence from Thailand healthcare reform
Payment mechanism and hospital admission: New evidence from Thailand healthcare reform (Science Direct).
This study gives evidence for the effect of DRG-based payment reform for a developing country. Hospital admission declined by approximately 1 percentage point post-reform. Admission to community hospitals, the lowest tier of inpatient public facility, increased by 10%. Admission to higher level health
care facilities significantly dropped after the payment reform.[...]
Our results emphasize the effectiveness of a close-ended payment mechanism
for health care in developing countries.
[...]
Quelle: Science Direct, 05.10.2021
Begleitforschung - diagnosis related groups - Gesundheitsreform - Gesundheitssystem - Grundversorgung - Krankenhausreform - Statistik - Thailand - Versorgungsforschung - Versorgungsstufe - URL