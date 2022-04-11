Landrat will weiterhin Leistungskonzentration an den imland-Kliniken /> Parkinson: Fachkrankenhaus Hubertusburg bietet multimodale Komplexbehandlung an />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Profit-Influencing Factors in Orthopedic Surgery: An Analysis of Costs and Reimbursements

Profit-Influencing Factors in Orthopedic Surgery: An Analysis of Costs and Reimbursements mydrg.de





library_books

Profit-Influencing Factors in Orthopedic Surgery: An Analysis of Costs and Reimbursements

Profit-Influencing Factors in Orthopedic Surgery: An Analysis of Costs and Reimbursements (MDPI).



The aging population and the associated demand for orthopedic surgeries are increasing health costs. Although the Diagnostic Related Groups (DRG) system was introduced to offer incentives for hospitals, concerns remain that reimbursements for older and frail patients do not cover all hospital expenses.

[...]
This is the first study to address the Swiss DRG
reimbursement system in a broad orthopedic population, while also analyzing
specific patient and surgical factors. Overall, the reimbursement system is
fair, but could better account for certain interventions.

Quelle: MDPI, 04.04.2022

« Landrat will weiterhin Leistungskonzentration an den imland-Kliniken | Profit-Influencing Factors in Orthopedic Surgery: An Analysis of Costs and Reimbursements | Parkinson: Fachkrankenhaus Hubertusburg bietet multimodale Komplexbehandlung an »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige