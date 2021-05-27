Recognition of Neonatal Hospitalization Cost in an Intensive Care Unit in Greece and the Deviation from Its Current Reimbursement System (IOS Press).

In this paper efforts have been made to record the actual, real cost of health care services in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (N.I.C.U.) of a public hospital. It is well known that, in recent years, the hospitals have been reimbursed with the system of

Diagnosis-Related Groups (D.R.G.'s).

[...]

The D.R.G.'s system leads hospitals to increase their financial deficits and

provide degraded quality health services. It is necessary to readjust the

D.R.G.'s according to the reality and the redefinition of the hospital's

reimbursement system to meet the direct - real cost of the health services

offered.



Quelle: IOS Press, 27.05.2021