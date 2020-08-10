Specialized Staff for the Care of People with Parkinson Disease in Germany: An Overview

Specialized Staff for the Care of People with Parkinson's Disease in Germany: An Overview (Journal of Clical Medicine).

Access to specialized care is essential for people with Parkinsons disease (PD). Given the growing number of people with PD and the lack of general practitioners and neurologists, particularly in rural areas in Germany, specialized PD staff (PDS), such as PD nurse specialists and Parkinson

Assistants (PASS), will play an increasingly important role in the care of

people with PD over the coming years. PDS have several tasks, such as having a

role as an educator or adviser for other health professionals or an advocate

for people with PD to represent and justify their needs. [...]

Quelle: Journal of Clical Medicine, 10.08.2020