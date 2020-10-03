Surgical Site Infections and their economic significance in hepatopancreatobiliary surgery: A retrospective incidence, cost, and reimbursement analysis in a German centre of the highest level of care (Wiley).

Surgical site infections (SSI) in open Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgery are common complications. They worsen patients outcomes and prolong hospital stays. Their economic significance in the German diagnosis related groups (DRG) system is mostly unknown. To investigate their economic importance, we evaluated all cases for SSIs as well as clinical and financial parameters undergoing surgery in our centre from 2015 and 2016. Subsequently, we carried out a cost‐revenue calculation by assessing our billing data and the cost matrix of the InEK (German Institute for the Payment System in Hospitals).

[...]

Quelle: Wiley, 02.10.2020