The impact of DRG on resource consumption of inpatient with ischemic stroke (Frontiers).



[...] Conclusion: The implementation of DRG payment system has led to a reduction in the LOS in various levels of hospitals, which would save in bed resources. However, DRG payment reform can help to control medical expenses for ultra-high cases, but it may not be useful to control the overall increase in medical expenses.

Quelle: Frontiers, 07.11.2023

