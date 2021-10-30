Payment mechanism and hospital admission: New evidence from Thailand healthcare reform (Science Direct).

This study gives evidence for the effect of DRG-based payment reform for a developing country. Hospital admission declined by approximately 1 percentage point post-reform. Admission to community hospitals, the lowest tier of inpatient public facility, increased by 10%. Admission to higher level health

care facilities significantly dropped after the payment reform.[...]

Our results emphasize the effectiveness of a close-ended payment mechanism

for health care in developing countries.

[...]

Quelle: Science Direct, 05.10.2021