  2. Begründung vollstationärer Aufenthalte bei intrathorakalen Neoplasien: Kriterienkatalog

Kriterien für die Behandlung von thoraxonkologischen Erkrankungen als stationäre Leistung bei Erwachsenen / Criteria for inpatient diagnostic and treatment of patients with lung cancer, mesothelioma or thymoma (DGHO, PDF, 89 kB).

