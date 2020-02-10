DRG-Einf&#252;hrung in Deutschland: Anspruch, Wirklichkeit und Anpassungsbedarf aus gesundheits&#246;konomischer Sicht /> Fallpauschalenbezogene Krankenhausstatistik: Diagnosen und Prozeduren der Krankenhauspatienten auf Basis der Daten nach &sect; 21 Krankenhausentgeltgesetz />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system

The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system mydrg.de




library_books

The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system

The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system (Springer).



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a common complication in inpatient care. We investigate the incentives to prevent HAIs under the German DRG-based reimbursement system. We analyze the relationship between resource use and reimbursements for HAI in 188,731 patient records from the University Medical Center Freiburg (2011–2014), comparing cases to appropriate non-HAI controls.
Resource use is approximated using national standardized costing system data.
Reimbursements are the actual payments to hospitals under the G-DRG system.
Timing of HAI exposure, cost-clustering within main diagnoses and
risk-adjustment are considered. The reimbursement-cost difference of HAI
patients is negative (approximately − €4000).
[...]
Costs exceeding reimbursements for HAI may increase infection prevention and control
efforts and can be used to show their cost-effectiveness from the hospital
perspective.

Quelle: Springer, 10.02.2020

« DRG-Einführung in Deutschland: Anspruch, Wirklichkeit und Anpassungsbedarf aus gesundheitsökonomischer Sicht | The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system | Fallpauschalenbezogene Krankenhausstatistik: Diagnosen und Prozeduren der Krankenhauspatienten auf Basis der Daten nach § 21 Krankenhausentgeltgesetz »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige