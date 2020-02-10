The impact of hospital-acquired infections on the patient-level reimbursement-cost relationship in a DRG-based hospital payment system (Springer).

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a common complication in inpatient care. We investigate the incentives to prevent HAIs under the German DRG-based reimbursement system. We analyze the relationship between resource use and reimbursements for HAI in 188,731 patient records from the University Medical Center Freiburg (2011–2014), comparing cases to appropriate non-HAI controls.

Resource use is approximated using national standardized costing system data.

Reimbursements are the actual payments to hospitals under the G-DRG system.

Timing of HAI exposure, cost-clustering within main diagnoses and

risk-adjustment are considered. The reimbursement-cost difference of HAI

patients is negative (approximately − €4000).

[...]

Costs exceeding reimbursements for HAI may increase infection prevention and control

efforts and can be used to show their cost-effectiveness from the hospital

perspective.

Quelle: Springer, 10.02.2020