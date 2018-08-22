DRG Erlöse und Kosten multimorbider Patienten im deutschen DRG-System Dekubitus

DRG Erlöse und Kosten multimorbider Patienten im deutschen DRG-System - Analyse der operativen Behandlung chronischer Wunden an einer Universitätsklinik am Beispiel des Dekubitus / DRG revenues and costs of multimorbid patients in the German DRG system - Analysis of the surgical treatment of chronic wounds at a university hospital based on the example of pressure ulcers (Thieme Connect).