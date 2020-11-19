Health at a Glance: Europe 2020 (OECD, PDF, 15 MB).

The 2020 edition of Health at a Glance: Europe focuses on the impact of the COVID‑19 crisis. Chapter 1 provides an initial assessment of the resilience of European health systems to the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to contain and respond to the worst pandemic in the past century. Chapter 2 reviews the

huge health and welfare burden of air pollution as another major public health

issue in European countries, and highlights the need for sustained efforts to

reduce air pollution to mitigate its impact on health and mortality. The five

other chapters provide an overview of key indicators of health and health

systems across the 27 EU member states, 5 EU candidate countries, 3 European

Free Trade Association countries and the United Kingdom. Health at a Glance:

Europe is the first step in the State of Health in the EU cycle. [...]



Quelle: OECD, 19.11.2020