Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study
To describe how well ICD-10 coding captures sepsis in children admitted to the hospital with blood culture-proven bacterial or fungal infection and systemic inflammatory response syndrome.
[...]
Conclusions
We found a poor representation of sepsis with organ dysfunction by ICD-10
coding abstraction in children with bacterial sepsis in Switzerland. Based on
our data, it is likely that studies assessing sepsis in children based on
ICD-10 code abstraction severely underestimate the true burden of disease and
that findings will not be comparable to estimates based on ICD-11.
[...]
Quelle: Springer, 14.06.2023
