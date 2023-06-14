Neuer Medizinischer Gesch&#228;ftsf&#252;hrer im Klinikum Darmstadt /> Dipl. Radiologie Fachperson HF 80-100% (m/w/d) Spital Limmattal />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study

Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study mydrg.de





library_books

Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study

Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study (Springer).



To describe how well ICD-10 coding captures sepsis in children admitted to the hospital with blood culture-proven bacterial or fungal infection and systemic inflammatory response syndrome.
[...]
Conclusions
We found a poor representation of sepsis with organ dysfunction by ICD-10
coding abstraction in children with bacterial sepsis in Switzerland. Based on
our data, it is likely that studies assessing sepsis in children based on
ICD-10 code abstraction severely underestimate the true burden of disease and
that findings will not be comparable to estimates based on ICD-11.
[...]

Quelle: Springer, 14.06.2023

« Neuer Medizinischer Geschäftsführer im Klinikum Darmstadt | Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study | Dipl. Radiologie Fachperson HF 80-100% (m/w/d) Spital Limmattal »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige