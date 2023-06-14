Sensitivity of ICD coding for sepsis in children - a population-based study (Springer).

To describe how well ICD-10 coding captures sepsis in children admitted to the hospital with blood culture-proven bacterial or fungal infection and systemic inflammatory response syndrome.

[...]

Conclusions

We found a poor representation of sepsis with organ dysfunction by ICD-10

coding abstraction in children with bacterial sepsis in Switzerland. Based on

our data, it is likely that studies assessing sepsis in children based on

ICD-10 code abstraction severely underestimate the true burden of disease and

that findings will not be comparable to estimates based on ICD-11.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 14.06.2023